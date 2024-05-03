"I'll be rooting for them": Marvin Harrison Jr. sends warm wishes to Ryan Day's Ohio State entering 2024 season with national championship hopes

Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the best prospects to come out of the Ohio State Buckeyes program in some time. The wide receiver enjoyed a fruitful spell under head coach Ryan Day and it helped him get drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now that he won't be around in Columbus, Harrison says he will be backing his alma mater to do great things without him.

Harrison sent warm wishes to the Buckeyes before the draft last week, backing them for national championship success. He also said that he would be rooting for Coach Day and his team from wherever he happened to be, which later turned out to be Arizona. Here is what the former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. had to say about Ryan Day’s side entering the 2024 season:

"I hope they go on and accomplish all their dreams and goals as a team. I’m sure they want to beat the team up north, like every year, and then win a national championship. So, I'll be rooting for them from where I’m at."

The Buckeyes won 11 straight games in the 2023 season with Marvin Harrison Jr. playing an important role in the Kyle McCord led offense. But they fell to ‘the team up north’ the Michigan Wolverines in the final game of the regular season and missed out on the Big 10 championship game and beyond.

That meant that Harrison had to leave Columbus without winning a national championship. But he is confident that Coach Day and the gang will achieve that success in the upcoming season.

Pat McAfee on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s jersey license conflict

Marvin Harrison Jr. was picked up by the Arizona Cardinals fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Soon a licensing conflict involving him emerged and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the wide receiver was yet to sign his NFL Players Association licensing agreement. Later, former NFL punter turned star broadcaster Pat McAfee lifted the lid on the possible fiasco.

According to McAfee, the conflict wasn't about the NFLPA but an old disagreement with merchandising giant Fanatics about a deal he was offered as a college sophomore. Harrison had reportedly refused to sign a deal back then as it would have run till his second season in the NFL and the value was less than what he would have liked it to be. The College Gameday host hoped that everything would be sorted out soon.

Harrison is considered as a generational talent with a lot of upside going into the league. Will he become the weapon needed to unlock Kyler Murray? It's a question that can only be answered when he makes his NFL debut in September.