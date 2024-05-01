Pat McAfee breaks down Marvin Harrison Jr.'s jersey license conflict tied to NFL merchandise partner

On the night of the 2024 NFL Draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. was expected to to hear his name called early. That happened when the Arizona Cardinals selected him fourth overall in the draft.

On the night of the draft, ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported that Harrison Jr. had yet to sign his NFL Players Association licensing agreement. This left many confused and wondering why Harrison Jr., a top prospect, wasn't on terms with the NFLPA.

Former NFL punter-turned-podcaster Pat McAfee spoke about the situation on his show during Wednesday's segment. Apparently, Harrison Jr. was offered a deal his sophomore year in college, which would have run through his second season in the NFL. Being valued a lot less a few years ago, Harrison Jr. declined to sign the deal, but he is expected to sign the deal soon and get things sorted out.

"I guess there was an offer made to Marvin Harrison Jr. whenever he was a sophomore in college, which happens to a lot of guys, where if you sign it, a card deal, an autograph deal, it's for four years. So it goes all the way into your second year of the NFL. Marvin Harrison, who doesn't need the money, said, 'We're not taking that deal. We're not signing the deal."

"What we have been told is the price of Marvin Harrison Jr. as a rookie and second-year in the NFL is not the same as when he was a sophomore in college. And there's a lot of people that signed that deal. And hopefully, this will all get worked out."

A playable version of Marvin Harrison Jr. will not be available to use in the Madden series until he signs his licensing agreement with the NFLPA.

What does Marvin Harrison Jr. bring to the Arizona Cardinals?

Marbin Harrison Jr. duringthe 2024 NFL Draft - Round 1

Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a standout wide receiver for the past two seasons at Ohio State.

Over that time, he's recorded over 140 receptions and 2,400 yards, while scoring 28 touchdowns. Just like his father, Marvin Harrison, he's a playmaker.

Harrison Jr. will help out Kyler Murray and the struggling Arizona Cardinals offense. Though he is a rookie, he is expected to be their No. 1 receiver and will have a big impact this season.

