"I'll say Colorado's ceiling is playoffs": CFB radio host makes high predictions for Deion Sanders' Big 12 reunion in 2024 

The buzz around Deion Sanders and Colorado football is reaching fever pitch as predictions roll in for their first season back in the Big 12. With Coach Prime in the driving seat, opinions are sharply divided. Some see the Buffaloes as vastly improved, while others expect another mediocre year.

Ari Temkin of Big 12 Radio on Sirius XM is optimistic about Colorado's prospects. Speaking with Andy Staples on the On3 podcast, Temkin said that the Big 12 is wide open and Coach Prime's squad could be contenders.

On the other hand, while saying that Shedeur Sanders is one of the best quarterbacks and Travis Hunter is the top player in the conference, Staples expressed concerns about the Buffs' line of scrimmage performance.

Both hosts discussed the polarizing views on Colorado's potential. Staples set the floor for Colorado's season at 4-8, mirroring last year's performance, and the ceiling at an 8-9 win season. Temkin, however, has even higher hopes.

"I'll say Colorado's ceiling is playoffs. If you've got one of the best QBs in college football, you've got a chance. Shedeur is so good despite the fact that they had no offensive line play." [40:15]

With so much attention on Colorado, the 2024 CFB season could be a defining moment for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

College Gameday analysts predict below par season for Deion Sanders' team

College GameDay analysts are predicting a tough season for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Pete Thamel and Rece Davis forecast a below-average win total for CU on their podcast.

"I would take the under on 5.5," Thamel said.

Despite his admiration for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who he believes could be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Thamel is wary of the supporting cast. Davis agreed, pointing to the challenging schedule as a major hurdle.

“They’re at Nebraska. They’re at UCF. They’re at Arizona. They’re at Texas Tech. They’re at Kansas, who I think, Kansas and Arizona, two of the teams that I think can win the Big 12,” Davis said. “I’m going to go under (5.5) too.” [15:40]

With such challenging road games and recent coaching changes, the analysts' skepticism isn't unfounded. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes will aim to exceed these low expectations and prove their critics wrong this fall.