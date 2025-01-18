"I would love to go the Cowboys": Travis Hunter makes eye-catching remarks amid Deion Sanders' NFL coaching rumors

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter played two seasons in Boulder and won the 2024 Heisman trophy. Despite having a year of eligibility left, he has decided to make the transition and play professionally in the league.

With the draft a few months away, fans continue predicting which team could potentially acquire Travis Hunter. However, on his eponymous show on Wednesday, he made a statement amid rumors about his coach Deion Sanders being "intrigued" in joining the Dallas Cowboys.

Hunter was questioned about his thoughts of being drafted by Jerry Jones' team. He replied by saying that he would have no objections, adding that his main priority was to just make it to the NFL.

"I would love to go to the Cowboys," Hunter said. "Like I said before bro, any team that get me bro, I'll love to play there. My goal was to be the number one pick. Whatever team that falls down to be and whatever team I fall to, go to, bro I'ma be happy.

" My goal was to get to the NFL, be the number one pick. Or however I got to the NFL, make sure I got to the NFL. Whatever team I got to, bro I'ma be so happy. Don't care!" he added.

This season, Travis Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes qualify for the Bowl games while securing a 9-4 campaign. They lost the Alamo Bowl to the BYU Cougars. Hunter finished with a total of 1,25 yards and 15 TDs receiving on offense, with 36 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended on defense as a cornerback.

Travis Hunter joked about 1 condition that would entice him to return for final year of eligibility

While Hunter continues his preparations for the draft, he joked about a certain condition that could interest him in playing out his final collegiate year of eligibility instead of declaring for the draft.

Hunter said that if the Colorado Buffaloes decide to offer him $40 million in NIL, then he will return for the 2025 season.

"It's a no brainer though. Definitely a no brainer. But I mean if they do want to offer me that $40 million, like I'll go back to school," Hunter said while laughing at the end.

Travis Hunter continues generating buzz about his NFL draft projection. The New England Patriots might have a chance of acquiring the two-way star with the fourth overall pick. Nevertheless, wherever Hunter decides to go, he will hope to enjoy the same kind of success he did at the collegiate level.

