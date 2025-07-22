"I love the growth & development we saw from LaNorris Sellers": CFB insider gives Shane Beamer his flowers ahead of 2025 season

Shane Beamer will hope to improve his 2024 record (9-4) during his fifth season as head coach of South Carolina in 2025. The past season turned out to be a surprise, given the strength of the schedule and the presence of a freshman quarterback at the center. QB LaNorris Sellers's performance last season puts him as a potential Heisman candidate and someone who could anchor South Carolina’s quest for a national championship.

Ever since Beamer took over the realms at Gamecocks, it has been a steady ride for the veteran coach. According to CFB insider Greg McElroy, Beamer and Co. are expected to have a breakout season in 2025, unless their defense falters, which is the only weak link in their current roster.

“I love what South Carolina was able to do down the stretch last year," McElroy said in his ESPN podcast on Monday. [Timestamp - 34:00]. "I love the growth and development that we saw from LeNorris Sellers from year one throughout that campaign, the guy he was in week one compared to the guy he was playing against Clemson night and day difference.”

“You could tell the confidence was rising on a week to week basis. You could tell the accuracy was getting better from a week to week standpoint. Last year it was just flat out play making ability. And at times he (Sellers) had to do it kind of on his own. The receivers last year were a bit of a question mark. They were a little up and down. They had guys in another lineup."

McElroy mentioned the team has significantly improved on the offense, with their receiver corps looking stronger than ever. Sellers' presence at the center will help them run the ball and make plays in the opposing team's territory.

"They had guys that were inconsistent catching the football. There are guys that were inconsistent with their route depths and things like that. Now that group should be another year older, another year more developed,” he added.

Shane Beamer will face a challenging schedule in the second half of 2025 season

The Gamecocks' pursuit of a playoff spot will be met with tough matchups in the second half of the campaign. They will meet LSU on the road in Week 6 and Oklahoma the following week, with the Alabama matchup at home in Week 8.

Similarly, Ole Miss and Texas A&M games will follow in the weeks to come. Beamer and Co. will wrap up the season with a blockbuster match against the Clemson Tigers.

Expect nothing less than a 10-plus winning season for South Carolina, especially with Sellers looking to plunge his roots as one of the top QBs in the country and potentially win a Heisman trophy this season.

