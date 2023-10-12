Deiondra Sanders is in love with the hype her brother, Shedeur Sanders, has created among college football fans. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has led his team to a decent start this season compared to previous seasons, and the fans are enjoying the run.

Shedeur created a buzz in Week 6 with a new celebration after the Buffaloes overcame Arizona State last Saturday. The celebration caught on among everyone following some initial backlash.

Many players across America's major sports leagues emulated the QB's celebration. Even Deiondra Sanders shared a video on her social media, capturing the hype.

She shared a video capturing the craze for Shedeur Sanders among fans on Instagram. In the video, fans can be seen copying the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback's recent watch flex celebration. They have a name for it as well: "The Shedeur."

Deiondra Sanders made her feelings clear about the matter while sharing the video:

"Yes to the Shedeur. I love this, omg," Deiondra Sanders wrote on her IG story with the video.

The celebration involved Shedeur Sanders running to the Arizona State Sun Devils fans and flexing his expensive watch as his team improved their record to 4-2 after two back-to-back defeats in previous weeks.

He received a little backlash initially for the celebration. However, NFL stars Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Devante Adams emulated the young QB to celebrate their victories that week, showing how popular his celebration had become.

The Buffaloes hype refuses to die down, and something new adds to it every week. Colorado is enjoying a resurgence under Deion Sanders and has its eyes set on a Bowl game at the end of the season.

The Colorado Buffaloes are on the up under Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders has transformed the Buffaloes football program. The team has shown what it is made of in just six weeks of action, with some close victories, going toe-to-toe with top 10 opponents and even an upset win against the TCU Horned Frogs early in the season.

Since they entered the program in December last year, Coach Prime and his son Shedeur have been surrounded by the hype. The fans are closely watching the team perform beyond their expectations, and just one more victory this season will equal its wins in the last two seasons combined. The Stanford Cardinal is the team's opponent, and the Buffaloes will go into the game as favorites to overcome another challenge.

Shedeur Sanders has an outside chance to stake a claim to the Heisman this year. But his sister, Deiondra Sanders, is happy just seeing him make his place in the hearts of college football fans.