Shedeur Sanders' $70000 watch flex reaches NFL as two of Aaron Rodgers' teammates imitate Colorado QB after Week 5 success

The Shedeur Sanders watch flex celebration is catching on. The Colorado quarterback ran toward the Arizona State fans last weekend and showed them his expensive watch to celebrate the Buffaloes' narrow 27-24 victory in Week 6. And now "The Shedeur" celebration, as Rick Ross and DJ Khaled call it, has found its way to the NFL.

The New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 31-21 in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. After the game, Aaron Rodgers' teammates imitated Shedeur Sanders' watch flex in front of the Denver crowd. The move appears to have a lot of admirers, even if the Colorado quarterback received some flak for it.

So, who are the two Jets who took the watch flex all the way to the National Football League?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Aaron Rodgers' teammates take Shedeur Sanders' watch flex to the NFL

The New York Jets stars Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall imitated Shedeur Sanders' watch flex after beating the Denver Broncos. Like the Colorado Buffaloes QB1, they ran toward the Denver fans and danced as if they were showing them a watch. And that too without wearing one.

Expand Tweet

That's not all. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams did "The Shedeur" after defeating his and Aaron Rodgers' old team, the Green Bay Packers.

Expand Tweet

Sheduer Sanders initially got a bit of flak for showing off his $70,000 watch, especially since the Buffaloes had to dig in to defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils. But his elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. jumped to his defense and told the critics that hating on a young man for shining is a 'lil money' behavior. And now the celebration has made it to the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes are 4-2 at the end of Week 6. They have a chance to make it to a bowl game this year and then maybe build on it once they settle into the new conference in 2024.

Going out with a bang

The Colorado football program was somewhere in the dark corners of the Pac-12, with no one taking it seriously last year. But new head coach, Deion Sanders, has turned the Buffs upside down, with media hype around the program at an all-time high. 2023 is Colorado's last season in the Pac-12, and the school will want to go out with a bang.

The Buffs are joining the Big 12 next season, so they want to make their final year in the conference a memorable one. The team has won four games in six weeks. That is a significant step up from a single victory in the entirety of last season.

And their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has an outside chance at the 2023 Heisman Trophy. What could be more memorable than that? But taking one week at a time, the next stop for Colorado is the Stanford Cardinals.