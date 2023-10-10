"Childish behavior" - CFB fans troll Shedeur Sanders' postgame celebrations after Colorado pulls off an absolute nail-biter in Week 6

In a thrilling Pac-12 matchup, Shedeur Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 27-24 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils. The quarterback's performance on the field was below exceptional, but it was enough to get the job done.

Sanders has played a pivotal role in Colorado's impressive 4-2 start to the season. However, his celebratory antics post-game have ignited a storm of opinions. Known for his dazzling postures, Shedeur Sanders went straight to the Arizona State student section to flaunt his $70,000 watch in what some fans termed "clown behavior."

Check out some fan reactions from X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Childish behavior.. where was this the last two weeks. Y'all barely beat ASU. Stay quiet," one fan wrote.

#Fan Reaction-1 (Via: X)

#Fan Reaction-2 (Via: X)

#Fan Reaction-3 (Via: X)

Colorado's recent success has intensified the attention on Sanders, making every move subject to scrutiny.

"They barely beat ASU. This kid isn't that good, but they celebrate like they are this title contender. It's a joke," another fan wrote on X.

#Fan Reaction-4 (Via:X)

#Fan Reaction-5 (Via:X)

#Fan Reaction-6 (Via: X)

#Fan Reaction-7 (Via: X)

#Fan Reaction-8 (Via: X)

Shedeur Sanders vs Arizona State Sun Devils

Despite the reactions, the on-field contribution of Shedeur Sanders can't be ignored. In the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, he completed 26 of 42 passes for 239 yards. It was a bit below his average of 356.2 yards per game.

His well-rounded performance included a touchdown through the air and another on the ground. The ability of Sanders to balance flair with efficiency remains a topic of heated discussion among college football enthusiasts.

Colorado vs. Arizona State goes to OT

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t up to his level best against Arizona State. However, he didn’t disappoint on the leadership front. He steered Colorado to a dramatic 27-24 victory over Arizona State. The Buffs were trailing 17-14 at halftime, as the Sun Devils dominated in the initial quarters.

The resilient Colorado defense adjusted its strategy in the second half. Despite Arizona State's late second-quarter scoring spree, they struggled to break through the Buffs' revamped defense in the latter part of the game.

In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Sanders orchestrated a long drive that helped Colorado lead 21-17 with just two minutes remaining. The contest was forced into overtime. With just one minute left, he once again connected with Javon Antonio to give the Buffs a much-needed win.

This triumph marks Colorado’s ascent to a 4-2 record for the season as well as handing coach Deion Sanders his first Pac-12 victory. The matchup was undoubtedly a high-stakes one with headline-worthy performance from Shedeur Sanders.