"I'm 21, so I can do shots at a bar": Arch Manning hilariously dodges awkward question at Manning Passing Academy

Arch Manning is one of the most talked-about players in college football as the 2025 season approaches. The former five-star recruit is set to become the starting quarterback for Texas next season, and there’s a lot of anticipation about what he can lead the Longhorns to.

Ad

Manning is among the long list of college football quarterbacks taking part in the Manning Passing Academy. The four-day football camp, held at Nicholls State University campus in Thibodaux, Louisiana, is hosted by his family and he's been a part of it over the years.

During a media session at the football clinic on Friday, Manning spoke about handling public attention ahead of his first season as a starter for Texas. A reporter inquired about his caution when visiting places like a bar, given the possibility of being recorded anywhere.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I'm 21, so I can do shots at a bar," Manning said. “All the other stuff is fun, but it's not my ideal time."

Ad

Manning has faced a lot of public attention since arriving at Texas because of his family's record in college football and beyond. However, the quarterback has done well in handling the spotlight.

Arch Manning names the quarterback he's studying most ahead of the 2025 season

Arch Manning is putting a lot into his preparation for the 2025 college football season. At the Manning Passing Academy, the quarterback shared with reporters his preparation for the upcoming season, highlighting that he’s been studying game footage of two NFL quarterbacks.

Ad

“I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys," Manning said via On Texas Football. “They’re dogs. I’ve watched some of their college film. They’re just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch.”

He further explained the key reason for studying Allen’s game footage, highlighting the reigning NFL MVP’s improvisational skills.

Ad

“He’s just the ultimate football player. If something’s not there, he’s going to make something happen and do whatever he can to make his team win,” Manning said.

Texas will open the 2025 season against Ohio State, a rematch of the 2025 Cotton Bowl. This will be an opportunity for Arch Manning to showcase what he has in stock for Texas next season, igniting the Heisman Trophy conversation in which he's currently the betting favorite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.