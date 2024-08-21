Following his hype since flipping his commitment to Nebraska, Dylan Raiola has been named the starting quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the 2024 season. The former five-star prospect flipped from Georgia to Nebraska back in December.

Raiola was one of the top-rated quarterbacks in his class and was expected to compete with Heinrich Haarberg, who had a brilliant but short stint in the backfield in 2023, for the starting role. Raiola's outstanding offseason has finally secured him the role and he's set to start against UTEP in Nebraska’s opener on Aug. 31.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news of Dylan Raiola getting the starting job has led to a series of reactions in the college football world. Many already expected him to earn the Cornhuskers’ starting quarterback role since flipping his commitment and the announcement did not surprise them.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More reactions to the Dylan Raiola news:

"It was always Raiola. Husker will be appointment television this fall," a fan said.

"Water is wet," another fan said.

"How is this breaking news," said another fan.

"He will be a B1G improvement. Nebraska's QB room was atrocious and if you sneezed to close to them, they turned the ball over," a fan wrote.

Dylan Raiola has gained the confidence of Nebraska coaches

One thing Dylan Raiola has adequately ensured during the offseason is gaining the confidence of his coaches at Nebraska. Throughout the offseason, the talented quarterback has received praise from coach Matt Rhule.

“He has tremendous arm talent. He's big. He's physical. He's powerful but it's not till he gets here that you truly see what makes him special,” Rhule said on ‘The Jim Rome Show.’

“He's a tremendous teammate. He works at it all day long. One of the first guys in the building, one of the last guys to leave. And he's got humble confidence that exudes from him.”

Raiola has also convinced quarterback coach Glenn Thomas and this played a crucial role in gaining the starting job for the upcoming season.

"I think he takes a humble approach. He's coachable," Thomas said. "He wants to be better. He wants to be elite. Just like Danny, just like Heinrich, they're coachable.”

“They want to be the best they can possibly be. Anytime you have the combination of urgency and humility I think that's a nice ingredient to really continue to grow.”

Matt Rhule wants redemption in the upcoming season following a disappointing first year at Nebraska where the Cornhuskers finished 5-7. Without a doubt, a strong performance from Raiola is crucial in helping him achieve a strong season in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place