"I'm so addicted to it": Super Bowl-winning Colorado coach Warren Sapp sheds light on CFB journey 

On the Rich Eisen this Wednesday, Warren Sapp gave some inside on what it means to work for Deion Sanders at Colorado. It seems he has found a place where he's happy and has meaningful work to do.

When asked by Eisen how he feels working in college football, the former NFL star said:

"I'm so addicted to it Rich, it's ridiculous... The young men make you addicted to it, because their eagerness to learn and do right. You know, that's our call in our room. 'Do right.' Do right by your teammates, do right by your coach, do right by everything that's going on, and everything you want will come to you."

Then Eisen asked Warren Sapp about how they deal with someone who isn't listening to the coaching staff at Colorado, which gave him an opportunity to reveal some details about Coach Prime's style:

"You know Prime don't play no games. You know the boss, we'll be calling him black Nick Saban... His instincts of the game, his attention to detail... Don't let his confidence ruin your self-esteem or what you think about yourself or whatever.

"Because trust me you didn't make him and you ain't gonna break it. And the way we're doing this, I mean, it's in your face. It's in your face like the dads we are and the men we wanna raise."

Warren Sapp played 13 years in the NFL, nine with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and four with the Oakland Raiders. He helped the Bucs to the Super Bowl in 2003.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer joined Colorado for the 2024 season as a senior quality control analyst. This is his first gig on the coaching side of things in the sport.

Warren Sapp compares Travis Hunter with the greats ahead of the NFL Draft

In the same interview, Warren Sapp went into great detail describing what makes Heisman winner Travis Hunter such a good player. He even compared him to some of the greatest players to ever grace a football field:

“Rich, his appetite for the ball and to just be on the field, I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve been around some battles. Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Derek Brooks, Ray Lewis – I raised Ray Lewis. I’m telling you, this kid’s … unreal. I just marveled at it every day."

“I said it one time in a meeting – he was in there, in a defensive meeting, and he made a couple plays and we were looking at it. And I said, ‘It’s an absolute m-n-f’ing pleasure to watch you work every day.’"

Hunter had 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdown catches, 36 tackles and four interceptions for Colorado in 2024. He's currently among the top contenders to become the first overall pick of the NFL Draft in April.

