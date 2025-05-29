“I’m afraid to”: Paul Finebaum takes a cheeky dig at Arch Manning fans and Texas sports writers

There's a lot of anticipation in Austin ahead of Arch Manning's first season as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback. The former five-star recruit takes over the starting role from Quinn Ewers in the 2025 college football season after spending two seasons playing backup roles.

Ad

Manning was discussed on an installment of “The Paul Finebaum Show.” Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle and Cedric Golden of the Austin American-Statesman were on the show for some expert discussion.

At one point, Bohls interrupted and threw Arch Manning into the conversation. Finebaum had a cheeky dig at that, and it led to a discussion about the quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bohls: We’ve been on the show for five minutes, we have not mentioned Arch Manning one time.

Ad

Trending

Finebaum: I'm afraid to. I'm afraid to.

Bohls: We are obligated to mention him.

Golden: He wasn't mentioned in our interviews this week. It was all political stuff.

Bohls: One little Arch question, but insulating him, isolating him, can't do that.

Finebaum: How good is he going to be?

Bohls: He's going to be the best.

Ad

Finebaum: The best?

Bohls: Yeah.

Finebaum: Best quarterback?

Bohls: Maybe ever.

Golden: He's going to be the best Manning quarterback ever.

Finebaum: You've covered them all.

Bohls: Since 1903.

Finebaum: Colt McCoy?

Bohls: Right. Very good.

Finebaum: Did you cover James Street?

Bohls: James Street. 20-0. Vince Young. Bobby Lane.

Finebaum: You covered Bobby Lane?

Ad

Bohls: I didn't cover Bobby Lane.

Golden: Newt Rodney. Newt's dad.

Bohls: Newt didn't play at Texas.

Finebaum: He still covered him. So, you think Arch Manning will be the best quarterback ever?

Bohls: I think it's possible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kirk Bohls' bold conclusion on Arch Manning shows the level of hype around the quarterback ahead of his first season with the Longhorns. He is the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy and is projected as the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

CFB analyst not sold on Arch Manning hype

Without a doubt, there's massive hype around Arch Manning ahead of his first season as a starter. However, Aaron Murray refused to be convinced by the talent of the Texas star.

Ad

The former Georgia quarterback questions his inability to claim the starting role last season.

“I am not sold like so many other people are that this guy is going to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, that he's just going to be unbelievable,” Murray said this week on SiriusXM's College Sports Channel with Dari Nowkhah.

“That he's going to be the next coming of Peyton and Eli, but that's mobile. If you are so good, and everyone has you projected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback?”

Manning showed glimpses of what he can do when he had the opportunity to play last season. He appeared in 10 games for the team in 2024, including two starts. He finished with 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns, while also rushing for 104 yards and four touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.