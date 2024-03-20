"I’m back": Kadyn Proctor hints at Alabama return on Instagram; Lane Kiffin reacts

Kadyn Proctor seems to be returning to Alabama, and Lane Kiffin finds it hilarious. The sophomore offensive tackle left the Tuscaloosa school on January 17, joining the Big Ten's Iowa Hawkeyes during the transfer portal that opened after Nick Saban's departure. On Tuesday, a statement by Iowa's head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Proctor's decision to return to the Crimson Tide. Here's what he said (via The Athletic):

"It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today, we wish him well in the future."

The player proceeded to share an ESPN post from 1995, showing a quote by Michael Jordan on his return to the NBA after playing Double-A baseball for the Chicago White Sox.

"I'm back," Jordan's quote read.

The image made the rounds on the internet, and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, replying with a laughing emoji on X.

Kadyn Proctor's Alabama Iowa's back-and-forth

Kadyn Proctor was almost recruited by the Hawkeyes in 2022, but then he flipped his commitment and signed for the Crimson Tide. He joined the school in 2023 and spent a season with them. He initially garnered some praise by then head coach Nick Saban, but a mediocre opening season followed.

In the aftermath of Saban's retirement, Proctor was one of many Alabama players to join the transfer portal. He was quickly picked up by Iowa, a team looking to improve its offensive line. Here's what he said about his decision at the time (via The Athletic):

"No bridges were burned, that's why it was so easy for me to pick [Iowa] when I did enter the transfer portal because I had those relationships. Even when I was doing bad in the SEC, they hit me up and said, 'We're proud of you.'"

Kadyn Proctor was ESPN's No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 10 overall recruit from the 2023 class.