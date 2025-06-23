"I'm a capitalist": Urban Meyer drops his take on $2.8 billion House vs. settlement while justifying the idea of NIL culture 

The landmark House vs. NCAA settlement that adds $2.8 billion more into college athletics has opened new avenues for schools across the country. Many coaches and experts have called this development the beginning of the end, fearing that the new model could jeopardize the sanctity of college football.

However, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes it was the right thing to do.

He mentioned on Saturday that the verdict was inevitable and it was bound to happen. Meyer claimed that being in the U.S., and with capitalist culture driving the country, players were bound to make money playing at a high level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also praised former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne for the popularity and fandom she has accumulated over the last couple of years on social media. Meyer admitted that he was not a big fan of how things turned out, but this new model could revolutionize college athletics forever.

Trending

“I've always been a proponent that, you know, in America, name and likeness should be something that is a way of life,” Mayer said (0:10), via WBNS 10. "I'm a capitalist, I believe. And I saw that gymnastics girl (Dunne), she was making a lot of money on Instagram.

“And (the) NCAA, they put themselves because I'm so respectful of people who work, I mean, the presidents, that's who runs the NCAA, that there was far too many restrictions. I get it. Why? Because everybody's pushing that envelope. But I think it's the right thing."

Urban Meyer is not afraid of new sports commission amid latest concerns

According to the latest verdict, a new commission will be formed to oversee the operations and how the allocated funds will be used. Each school will be given $20.5 million as part of the settlement, which can be distributed among programs, with football taking the most of it.

The commission will have several powers, but Urban Meyer believes the theory that it will overthrow the NCAA is unreasonable.

He also highlighted the way the funds could be used, especially in schools where there are no football programs. It also needs to be checked how this will affect women's sports, especially as they are on a meteoric rise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place