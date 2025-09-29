"I'm not a career politician": Paul Finebaum reveals potential plans to run for Senate in viral video amid ESPN exit rumors

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum has cut a niche for himself in the world of college football with his often controversial takes on matters. A 35-year veteran of the sport, the analyst is best known for appearances on &quot;The Finebaum Show&quot; and Sportscenter, among several other media commitments.During an appearance on the &quot;Outkick&quot; podcast with host Clay Travis, the outspoken Finebaum revealed plans to potentially run for the Alabama Senate seat. “I was very cautious, didn’t take it too seriously. And then ultimately I ended up talking to someone who made it clear that there was a desire for me to be involved and this person was compelling and compassionate in the approach to me and I started thinking about it,” Paul Finebaum said. “It is very intriguing. &quot;I am thinking about it constantly and that’s difficult to do as far as your question, would I give up what I’m doing? I would. It’s been going on for a couple of days or if not weeks and it’s just hard to chisel it down to make an educated decision. I’m not a career politician who had it all mapped out. This is something that just came to me and it’s also very late and I don’t know quite how to deal with it.”Paul Finebaum reveals belief in political futurePaul Finebaum, who was born in Tennessee, cut his teeth as a columnist for the &quot;Birmingham Post-Herald&quot; in the 1980s before transitioning to radio where he started off with the &quot;Paul Finebaum Radio Network&quot; in 2001 and the SEC Network and ESPN in 2014. Over the years, he has earned the moniker &quot;The Voice of the SEC&quot; for his opinions on the Southeastern Conference. During Tuesday's segment of &quot;The Outkick&quot; show, Finebaum affirmed his belief that he would thrive in politics should he opt to run for Senate.“Absolutely, I believe very strongly in that,” Finebaum said. “One thing I don’t want to do as I sit here as a talk show host is to sound like a politician, because I’m not. At least not yet. I’ve been speaking to Alabamians for 35 years. I feel like I know who they are. I think they know who I am… you cannot hide when you’re on a radio show.”Most recently, Auburn Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl opted not to run for Senate after former Auburn coach Tommy Tubberville revealed that he would instead contest the governorship in 2026. The candidate qualifying deadline falls in January while the Republican party primary election will be held on May 19, 2026.