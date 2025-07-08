"I'm concerned about that elbow": Joel Klatt cast doubts over Carson Beck's ability to lead Mario Cristobal's Miami to CFP

Instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, Carson Beck decided to return for his final year of collegiate eligibility. In January, he announced his decision to transfer to play for the Miami Hurricanes. Following Cam Ward's departure in this year's draft, Beck is projected as the team's starting quarterback.

On Monday, analyst Joel Klatt shared his thoughts on Miami's upcoming season. He ranked Mario Cristobal's team as the fourth-best to make the playoffs this upcoming season. However, Klatt also shared his concerns about Carson Beck, his ability to lead a new offense on the field.

"The biggest question for Miami, at least in my estimation, is Carson Beck," Klatt said on his show. "This elbow situation is concerning. He didn't throw in the spring, but began throwing in May... I'm concerned about that elbow." (Timestamp- 21:55)

Joel Klatt was referring to Beck's season-ending elbow injury in December 2024. He underwent surgery to address the issue and missed out on spring practice as a part of his rehabilitation process.

But in April, Mario Cristobal confirmed that the quarterback is ready to take the field for the team.

"He's here. He's ready," Cristobal said during an interview with CBS Sports. "Since we're at the end of spring ball, we just took the extra precaution to (wait) another week."

Carson Beck began his collegiate journey with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020. After redshirting his freshman campaign, the quarterback served as a backup option before being named the starter in 2023.

Last season, Beck helped Kirby Smart's team to an 11-3 record while winning the SEC title and qualifying for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game.

Blake Toppmeyer dubs Carson Beck as a potential candidate for the 2025 Heisman trophy

According to USA Today Network's Blake Toppmeyer, Beck is one of his sleeper picks to potentially emerge as the 2025 Heisman winner. He believes that the quarterback has what it takes to be crowned the best college football player of the season.

"Beck headlined the shortlist of Heisman front-runners last summer," Toppmeyer wrote. "He still can make throws most other quarterback can't, and he should find ACC defenses to his liking... If he remains healthy, he retain Heisman-level talent."

The quarterback begins his new journey with the Miami Hurricanes in a season opener against Notre Dame. The game is scheduled to be played on August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

