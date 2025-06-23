"I'm not confident " - Paul Finebaum flames Gunner Stockton, refuses to hail Georgia QB as Carson Beck's successor

Georgia enters the 2025 season as a top 10 team, but questions remain around its offensive line, a young defensive front and a revamped receiver corps tasked with reducing last year’s drop rate.

Starting quarterback Gunner Stockton has a little room for error. The former top 10 recruit is unproven and will face Alabama and Texas in 2025. Georgia has added receivers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch and running back Joshua McCray to ease the pressure. RB Nate Frazier is also returning. But national analysts remain skeptical of Stockton.

On Sunday, Paul Finebaum criticized Stockton on his show, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not confident in Gunner Stockton. I sat with Kirby a couple of weeks ago, and he acted like he was, but I'd like to give him a lie detector test. Carson Beck had his faults, but I'd much rather have him than Gunner Stockton."

Trending

Gunner Stockton (14) during the Georgia G-Day - Source: Imagn

Finebaum also panned Stockton’s Sugar Bowl stats: 234 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, in a loss to Notre Dame. His stance hasn’t changed since May, when Kirby Smart reportedly tuned in.

Paul Finebaum called Kirby Smart the successor to Nick Saban

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and former coach Nick Saban - Source: Imagn

Paul Finebaum, long viewed with skepticism by Georgia fans, called Kirby Smart the successor to Nick Saban. Speaking last week, Finebaum said Smart, now in his late 40s, resembles Nick Saban.

“Nick Saban in the absolute prime of his career” and that Georgia is “what Alabama was five or six years ago,” he said, according to Dawn of the Dawg.

He added that Georgia, under Smart’s leadership, is on their way to matching Alabama’s dominance - a run that included six national and nine SEC championships.

Coach Smart has led the Bulldogs to two national titles and three SEC crowns in nine seasons.

Also Read: "They've got a really tough schedule" - Josh Pate bets on Georgia missing CFP under Gunner Stockton after Carson Beck's departure

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!