"They've got a really tough schedule" - Josh Pate bets on Georgia missing CFP under Gunner Stockton after Carson Beck's departure

The Georgia Bulldogs lost 13 players to the NFL draft this year, which has certainly left their roster in a bit of a precarious position. Their star quarterback Carson Beck will also be playing for the Miami Hurricanes this season.

The current roster does not have as much experience as it had in the previous campaigns. Although Gunner Stockton has taken over the role of starting quarterback, college football analyst Josh Pate doesn't believe the Bulldogs have enough firepower to make it to the Playoff.

Pate also has concerns about Georgia's schedule next season. A tough set of fixtures with a weakened roster seems to be a recipe for distaster.

"I bought Georgia to miss at +198," Pate said on his college football show. (5:45) "That's not me necessarily thinking Georgia will miss the Playoff. It's me thinking Georgia's got a really tough schedule. They're unproven at quarterback and they play a ton of tough teams. So, they could be nine and three and be like Bama last year and get left out. And +198 would return better than one-to-one on that bet."

After Cam Ward's departure to the NFL, Miami found his replacement in Carson Beck. Beck completed his five collegiate seasons at Georgia and had planned to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he sustained an injury to his right elbow during the SEC Championship game against Texas last December, putting his NFL plans on hold.

The $4.3 million quarterback (according to On3) then entered the transfer portal and filled the lacunae created in Miami by Ward's departure, much to Mario Cristobal's delight.

"Beck, either by Kirby letting him go, or choosing to go, either way is a big red flag," an NFL manager said on SI.

Gunner Stockton, who served as backup under Beck, took over the role of the starting QB. Moreover, Kirby also brought in ten transfers to the roster.

ESPN optimistic regarding Georgia's entry in the 2025 CFP

ESPN is optimistic about Kirby Smart's chances to make it to the College Football Playoff. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Longhorns, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide are the three teams with the best chance to win the national championship. The Ohio State Buckeyes are also in the mix.

"Georgia has a more manageable schedule in 2025, and winning ten games during the regular season and returning to the College Football Playoff is a very achievable goal for the Dawgs," as the UGA Wire puts it.

In the upcoming season, the Bulldogs are scheduled to play multiple top-25 teams, competing against powerhouses such as the Texas Longhorns, and the Alabama Crimson Tide, among others. Presently, Smart's program is on a 30+-game win streak at home.

