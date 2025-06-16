"He ain't really ask for sh**" - Titans QB Cam Ward reveals best Father's day gift he wants to give his dad

Cam Ward hails from a closely knit family of five. Ward's parents played a significant role in his rise from camping at the IMG Academy in Florida to becoming the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Father's Day this year, Cam Ward revealed the best gift that he wants to give his dad, Calvin. According to ESPN, the Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback said:

"Shopping for Father's Day that is the hardest shopping to do. I mean what do you get for someone who already has everything? I do not know what I am going to get him, because he ain't really ask for sh**."

Upon thinking further, Ward concluded:

"I just really want to spend time with him."

Cam Ward hasn't spared any expense in giving his family the life that they deserve. The Miami Hurricanes product paid to have his parents' house built last year.

Ward signed a four-year, $48.839 million contract with the Tennessee Titans after starting out as a zero-star recruit heading into college. Ward will likely keep the gifts coming for his ultra-supportive family throughout his time in the big leagues.

What's next for Cam Ward and the Titans?

Cam Ward is in a battle with Will Levis for the starting quarterback job on the Titans. The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, but it's looking increasingly likely that the Kentucky Wildcats product's time as the team's QB1 has come to an end.

Ward enjoyed a productive collegiate football career first at Incarnate Word, then Washington State, and finally in Miami, where he showcased the form that saw him become the consensus best QB of his class. Ward won the Davey O'Brien Award, Manning Award, and ACC Player of the Year in his last season of collegiate football.

Cam Ward showcased his arm strength in minicamp with a particular 50-yarder to Calvin Ridley, earning plaudits. Tennessee Titans fans will hope that he'll be just as good in the upcoming season as they look to make significant improvements from a dour 2024 campaign.

