“I’m not crying!”: David Pollack gets emotional while resharing wife’s moving clip after 6+ hour surgery

Former ESPN college football analyst David Pollack shared an emotional message on Tuesday regarding his wife's surgery on Mar. 12. While reposting a video of her the morning after the six-hour surgery, Pollack added the following reflection via his X account:

"I can’t stop watching this video. And no I’m not crying! Way tougher than that. 😃 She couldn’t speak yet, open her eyes, barely move her left side, but the Spirit knew exactly what to do! Thankful!" Pollack tweeted on Tuesday.

The video showed a heavily convalescent Lindsey Pollack touching her heart and signaling toward him while they listened to music.

What happened to David Pollack's wife?

David Pollack revealed through an X post that his wife, Lindsey Pollack, was diagnosed with brain cancer. The Georgia Bulldogs legend gave an update about his wife's health through his X account on Mar. 10:

"I do not share much of my personal life on social media but today is gonna be different. If you are the praying type please lift up my wife Lindsey. She has brain cancer and surgery is Wednesday at Duke. So thankful to serve a loving God that meets us in our struggles!"

He also took some time to thank those who expressed their support:

"I know we hear a lot of negativity in this world but I’m so blown away by all the positivity and love. Felt it from so many! Just met a man & his wife in the hospital who walked up to me & my family & prayed for us! God is so good!"

Who is David Pollack?

David Pollack is a former linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs, who played at Athens between 2001 and 2004. In 2004, he won the Lombardi and Chuck Bednarik awards and the Lott Trophy. He is a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year (2002, 2004) and a two-time consensus All-American (2002, 2004). He's also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Pollack was a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. However, he only played two seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals without any major accolades to his name. In his post-football career, he was an analyst for CBS first and then ESPN. At ESPN he event featured in "College GameDay", although he was laid off by the company in 2023, allegedly due to budget cuts.

