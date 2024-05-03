"I'm getting mad, how about you": Colorado HC Deion Sanders pushes limits with his motivation pill while enjoying an intense cardio session

Deion Sanders is preparing the Colorado Buffaloes for the upcoming 2024 college football season. He would hope for a better result this year than what he achieved in his debut season in Boulder leading his team.

Before coaching his squad on the practice field, Coach Prime was seen focusing all his energy on an intense cardio session for himself. He shared a clip of himself sweating it out on a treadmill on Instagram. He repeatedly uttered a phrase throughout the clip, indicating that he was fully immersed in the session. Here is the clip he shared on his Instagram story.

“I’m getting mad, how about you?” Deion Sanders asked the fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Colorado head coach has recently faced some criticism after seeing another exodus of players in the transfer portal last month. More than 30 players have left the program since the end of the 2023 season. Some of the ex-squad members have also raised questions about his treatment of the players. It looks like Sanders redirected all the emotions attached to the critics into the workout session for himself.

Deion Sanders lost another offensive weapon as the exodus continued till last moment

The Colorado exodus continued till the very last moment of the Spring Transfer portal, resulting in Deion Sanders' side losing a key offensive weapon. Wide receiver Kendal Stewart announced his intention to enter the portal through a post on X on Monday. Captioning the post ‘4 years of eligibility left’, Stewart shared a note with the fans that read:

"First I'd like to thank my Lord and Savior for giving me the ability to play this sport. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always being there for me and supporting my decisions. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for taking me in and treating me like family. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left.”

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has been optimistic about the whole transfer portal saga and has said that the program was alright. He would have to Target the Bowl game eligibility in his first season as a Big 12 head coach to give a befitting answer to his critics.