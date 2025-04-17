"I’m not giving no WR $2 million in college": Fran Brown minces no words after Syracuse losses prime weapon

Fran Brown took over as the head coach of the Syracuse Orange last season. During his debut campaign, he led the program to a 10-3 record and a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State. One of his key players on offense was wide receiver Trebor Pena.

Ad

However, Fran Brown decided to part ways with Trebor Pena this offseason, with the player entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Tuesday. According to On3, Brown hinted at how NIL was one reason why the falloff with Trebor Pena happened on Cuse Sports Talks.

"It didn't play into it at all," Brown said. "But sometimes, people be asking for an outrageous number...Stop. With all due respect to everybody in the country, to every wide receiver, to everybodu doing all this stuff- if you're going to make $2 million at the wide receiver, that's the home at Ohio State (Jeremiah Smith).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ain't nobody else making that money. I ain't giving no wide receiver $2 million in college man."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trebor Pena joined the Syracuse Orange before Brown's reign in 2020. During his five-season stint with the program, he tallied a total of 1,212 yards and 10 TDs receiving.

Fran Brown introduces NIL policy to help Syracuse players save money

Fran Brown implemented an NIL policy to help his players become financially literate. During a press conference last month, he shed light on this proposal and what his players will need to do under this policy.

Ad

"Where I'm from, it was extremely tough growing up," Brown said. "So, every NIL dollar would just not have been for me. It would have been able to help my mom at home. Those are all the reasons and those reasons are still there. But now, we have a partnership where we send people to help and teach us."

Ad

"And then we also have a set where our players they have to save 40% of their checks. So they understand and know, like, I have to put 40% of my check away...'Cause I am your coach. There's no way I'm gonna pay you a lot of money as a good player, and then you're going to walk away from here with no money."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Syracuse Orange begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Tennessee Volunteers in August

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Syracuse Orange Fans? Check out the latest Syracuse depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.