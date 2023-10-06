"I’m a go-getter" - Deion Sanders sheds light on retirement amid rumors around his contract extension with Colorado Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has come in like a messiah for the crumbling program. With a 1-11 record in the 2022 season, no one expected them to do any better this campaign. But then entered "Coach Prime". And after his arrival, Colorado saw a massive revamp of its roster, while also going on to put a better record than last year.

So far, Deion Sanders and his team have won three of the five games they've played. After a spectacular three-game winning streak, all the attention was towards Sanders and his team. However, they went on to record their first loss of the season at the hands of the Oregon Ducks in week 4, after which they lost to USC as well.

Now, as the team gears up for their clash against Arizona State this weekend, "Coach Prime" was involved in a Zoom interview conducted by USA Today. In the interview, he opened up about the future plans of the Colorado program, and also about his plans to retire from the coaching scene.

During the interview, Deion Sanders stated that when it comes to talking about his retirement, it might not be coming anytime soon:

"I don't see myself retiring anytime soon. I'm a go-getter, man."

He then went on to talk about how he never voluntarily decides to quit on something that he has a passion for, and it takes some external influence to impact the decisions he makes:

"I don't look for stepping stones. I'm not like that. I never wanted to leave Atlanta. The Falcons made me a free agent. I never wanted to leave San Francisco. They made me a free agent. I never said, 'I'm out'. Never, in nothing I've ever done pretty much"

"It's always been like encouragement that's pushed me out or something that's done that don't allow me to stay. But trust me, I've never.. I'm not built like that."

Sanders signed a five-year contract worth around $29.5 million back in December when he joined the program. His popularity increased the brand recognition of Colorado in the market, and the "Prime Time" effect has been in full swing ever since. From ticket sales to social media followers, his presence has had an impact on everything.

Deion Sanders does not plan on signing a lifetime contract with Colorado

Given the way Sanders is on his mission to revive the Buffs' football program, there has been chatter about him signing a contract to remain as the head coach of Colorado until he decides to retire.

However, Sanders refuted these claims, saying that while he is planning on staying with the Buffs for a while, a lifetime commitment is not the way he works:

"That's a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I'm not smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that that can flip on you instantaneously. The fan only blows when you hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y'all want to get mad, get mad at my mama."

While his contract extension might be carried out later on, fans will be waiting in anticipation if they can get back to their winning ways by defeating Arizona State this weekend.