"I'm going to coach my b**t off": Deion Sanders drops bold take ahead of Colorado vs BYU Big 12 blockbuster

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a bounce-back 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 4 of college football action. The win took the Buffs to a 2-2 record for the season as they adapt to a carousel of QB1 options and life after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
During Thursday's segment of the "Coaches Voice," the charismatic Colorado coach revealed the standards that he expects from his coaching team ahead of his team's epic clash against the No. 24 BYU Cougars in Week 5 action (9:41).
"Coaches included. They understand that I kick myself first," Deion Sanders said. "Because I'm mad at me. I had to let that go in order for you to let that go first.
"Like I told the guys before we went to the playing field last week, 'I'm gonna coach my butt off. I'm gonna outcoach my opponent. What are you gonna do? Because I'm gonna win my battle.' I gotta be accountable. Just like I'm asking them for accountability."
Deion Sanders challenges his team ahead of BYU clash
The BYU Cougars beat the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl last season in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's last college football game. The Cougars have a flawless 3-0 record and are ranked No. 25 in the AP top-25 poll, while the Buffs have not hit the heights of last season (2-2).
During his weekly news conference ahead of the Buffs' clash against the Cougars, Deion Sanders challenged his team to step up and win the crucial Big 12 clash.
“We gotta win these types of games,” Deion Sanders said. “We gotta be dominant in these type of games. But one thing that we want to do: We want to give our best effort. We don't want to walk away from the game saying, ‘Dang, we could have played better.’ We don't want to do that like in Houston. We played like garbage, man.
“I was rough yesterday. I’m not gonna lie. I was rough, not only on the guys, but on the staff as well, because it’s a collective effort. I always say when a fool shows you that he’s a fool on the field, there had to be a fool to put him in."
After the game against BYU, Deion Sanders will lead the Buffaloes on a road game against the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs as the race to the Big 12 championship game heats up.
