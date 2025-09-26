"I'm going to coach my b**t off": Deion Sanders drops bold take ahead of Colorado vs BYU Big 12 blockbuster

Colorado coach Deion Sanders led the Buffaloes to a bounce-back 37-20 win over the Wyoming Cowboys in Week 4 of college football action. The win took the Buffs to a 2-2 record for the season as they adapt to a carousel of QB1 options and life after Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

Ad

During Thursday's segment of the "Coaches Voice," the charismatic Colorado coach revealed the standards that he expects from his coaching team ahead of his team's epic clash against the No. 24 BYU Cougars in Week 5 action (9:41).

"Coaches included. They understand that I kick myself first," Deion Sanders said. "Because I'm mad at me. I had to let that go in order for you to let that go first.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Like I told the guys before we went to the playing field last week, 'I'm gonna coach my butt off. I'm gonna outcoach my opponent. What are you gonna do? Because I'm gonna win my battle.' I gotta be accountable. Just like I'm asking them for accountability."

Ad

Deion Sanders challenges his team ahead of BYU clash

The BYU Cougars beat the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl last season in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's last college football game. The Cougars have a flawless 3-0 record and are ranked No. 25 in the AP top-25 poll, while the Buffs have not hit the heights of last season (2-2).

During his weekly news conference ahead of the Buffs' clash against the Cougars, Deion Sanders challenged his team to step up and win the crucial Big 12 clash.

Ad

“We gotta win these types of games,” Deion Sanders said. “We gotta be dominant in these type of games. But one thing that we want to do: We want to give our best effort. We don't want to walk away from the game saying, ‘Dang, we could have played better.’ We don't want to do that like in Houston. We played like garbage, man.

Ad

“I was rough yesterday. I’m not gonna lie. I was rough, not only on the guys, but on the staff as well, because it’s a collective effort. I always say when a fool shows you that he’s a fool on the field, there had to be a fool to put him in."

After the game against BYU, Deion Sanders will lead the Buffaloes on a road game against the No. 25 TCU Horned Frogs as the race to the Big 12 championship game heats up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place