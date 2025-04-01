"I'm gonna do it here": Fran Brown drops his verdict on tush push drama at Syracuse presser

Football is divided into two halves involving opinions on the Philadelphia Eagles' famous tush push play. The allowance of play from 2025 and beyond is under debate, with some teams logging complaints that the move results in severe injuries and has an unfair advantage and thus should be discontinued.

Among the many who have shared their two cents in the debate is Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown. He referenced data from the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that has mastered the play, while expressing his belief that as long as it remains legal in college football, it’s worth using.

"I'm gonna do it here," he said. "I've seen the data—it was 94%," Brown said Monday at the press conference. "The Eagles were like, 'What? Why would you do that? That's cheating.' You gotta let them keep doing that. I'm hoping that they don't (ban it), as long as it's in the NFL. It's supposed to be outlawed, right? But not in college yet, right? We're putting that in. So you need to try to put that in.

"I mean, it works. It was 94% the other year I looked at it. I think it was like 96 for 108 or something like that when they did it. It was on another level. I just saw it on ESPN this morning. I thought that was a really good job of them being able to do that."

The tush push, also known as the Brotherly Shove, has become a dominant short-yardage play for the Eagles, helping them convert quarterback sneaks at an unprecedented rate.

Latest on the controversial tush push play

Whether tush push play will continue to help the Eagles and some other teams soon will be decided in May as the NFL postpones passing on any verdict on the controversial play.

During the NFL owners' meetings last week, several rules such as the new kickoff rule, expanding replay assist and revising overtime rules were approved. However, the most talked-about play will continue to headline as it needs to survive a vote in May.

The Green Bay Packers, the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills have made their opinions clear against the said play.

For the tush push play to see its expiry date, 24 of 32 votes will be required to void Eagles and others of their favorite play.

