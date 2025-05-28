"I'm no longer gonna bring it up": Lane Kiffin resolves old sores with Paul Finebaum during cheeky interaction at SEC spring meetings

Lane Kiffin told Paul Finebaum this week on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he won’t mention Finebaum’s role in his firing from USC in 2013.

Kiffin was fired hours after Finebaum’s College GameDay appearance, where he called Kiffin the “Miley Cyrus of college football coaching” and said USC should let him go. Kiffin has since joked about that moment, blaming Finebaum in part for the decision.

“We’ll put it to rest here. There’s the Gulf. I’m no longer gonna bring it up. I’m grateful for you,” Kiffin said.

Now at Ole Miss, Kiffin credits the firing for landing him a role under Nick Saban at Alabama, which he says reshaped his career. He thanked Finebaum for “that day” and said criticism like that pushes him to improve.

"You got me fired from USC, we've said that before," Kiffin said. "Now I'm saying, 'Hey, I wouldn't have been here to have the Georgia win if you hadn't gotten me fired at USC, and I wouldn't have went and worked for Coach Saban.' Again, I'm grateful to you Paul. Thanks for that day. Thanks for the Miley Cyrus comment."

Finebaum admitted there’s “a lot of truth” to the idea his comments had influence. Despite past tension, their recent exchanges remain playful.

Paul Finebaum mocked Lane Kiffin for arriving late

During the SEC spring meetings this month, Lane Kiffin and Paul Finebaum clashed on live TV. Finebaum opened by mocking Kiffin for arriving late. Kiffin shot back, saying he skipped a press conference to join Finebaum, then accused the host of targeting successful SEC coaches.

"I'm sticking up for Kirby," Kiffin said. "I just saw him walking off, and he said you were mean to him today. The guy's only been to, I just counted when they had him listed up there, seven of the last eight SEC Championships, and you rip on him today. I'm telling you, he seemed in a bad mood. You used to piss off Coach Saban, now you piss off Coach Smart. It's like you just move them around."

When Finebaum brought up Kiffin's buyout, Kiffin replied:

"I'm not a money guy like you. I'm just happy to be here."

Rebels coach Kiffin often pushes back against Finebaum’s criticism, using sarcasm and social media to fire back at doubts about his coaching record.

