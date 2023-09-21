“I'm a monument, not a moment” - Deion Sanders sheds light on why his recent success at Colorado is more than just a moment

When the Colorado Buffaloes hired coach Deion Sanders in December 2022, people were excited about how he could turn around the program throughout his five-year contract. However, very few people would predict the success of the program.

While doing an hour-long interview with Taylor Rooks on Bleacher Report, Deion Sanders discussed why this year's Colorado team is not a flash in the pan.

"Moments that are consistent translate into monuments. And I'm a monument, not a moment. You see how I turned and gave you that eye contact at the end? That was like the exclamation part."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Sanders was hired to turn the fortunes around on a college football program that finished 1-11 in 2022 and is currently ranked 19th in the nation with a 3-0 record.

The Buffaloes have become must-watch television because Coach Prime is part of it, bringing in an incredible coaching staff and a record number of transfers to expedite the process.

How many wins can Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes realistically get this season?

Coach Deion Sanders has proven to be a winning football coach while leading a program. Before joining Colorado this season, he dominated with the Jackson State Tigers. Sanders has proven he has a great way of recruiting incredible players. However, the Pac-12 is loaded this season as eight of the 12 teams in the 'Conference of Champions' are currently ranked.

Deion Sanders has gotten his team to buy in and win out their non-conference games to get to this point. With the Travis Hunter injury, things will be even more challenging for them going forward.

Below is the remainder of the Colorado Buffaloes 2023 regular season schedule, with the rankings entering Week 4.

Date Team Sept. 23 at 10 Oregon Sept. 30 vs 5 USC Oct. 7 at Arizona State Oct 13 vs Stanford Oct. 28 at UCLA Nov. 4 vs 14 Oregon State Nov. 11 vs Arizona Nov. 17 at 21 Washington State Nov. 25 at 11 Utah

It will be a tall task for the Buffaloes to win many of these games, as four teams are ranked ahead of them in the AP Top 25. However, Colorado has shown to win games it is not expected to and continue playing well.

If junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders can continue improving and keeping the ball out of harm's way, the Buffaloes can go on a run. The following two weeks will be critical because upsetting either Oregon or USC will put the Buffs in the discussion for a potential College Football Playoff berth when the regular season concludes.

Expect Colorado to finish the year with seven wins overall, which is incredible to improve by six games in one year.