“I’m a passionate guy": UAB HC Trent Dilfer opens up and expresses regret for his sideline meltdown during Tulane loss

Trent Dilfer has had a tough start to his college football coaching career. And all the frustration came out when the University of Alabama at Birmingham coach lost his cool on the sidelines in Week 5. He said that it wasn't one of his proud moments.

UAB fell to 1-4 under its rookie coach after opening its first American Athletic Conference slate with a 35-23 loss at Tulane on Saturday. During the game, Dilfer ripped into his staff on the sidelines. He has apologized for his tirade.

"I’m regretful about it. I’m a passionate guy. Anybody that’s ever been around me as a player, as a coach, at ESPN, I mean, my kids will tell you this. I am a passionate, passionate person," Dilfer said in a news conference. "Sometimes, that passion comes out in ways that I am not proud of. And that’s a moment that I am not proud of.

"Now, I could’ve done that in a better way, and I’ll learn from it like I’ve learned from my mistakes in the past."

Dilfer started shouting at his coaching staff when the Green Wave (4-1, 1-0 AAC) got a first down due to a penalty in the fourth quarter.

The Blazers staring down the barrel

The Blazers have endured a tough start to kick off the Trent Dilfer era, losing four games in a row since their Week 1 win over North Carolina A&T, an FCS school. They need to sort things out to salvage the season.

UAB coach Trent Dilfer reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 23 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

UAB next goes up against AAC rival and leader South Florida (3-2, 2-0) in Week 6 on Saturday. So, Dilfer has his work cut out for him. Will he be able to lead his team to much-craved victory?