"I'm praying for the mother" - Coach Prime issues heartfelt message for Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson

On Monday, Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, shared that he had taken a call with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over the vacant head coaching job after Mike McCarthy was fired last week. Since then, the links to the Cowboys job have grown and according to DraftKings, Sanders is the favorite for the job.

Off the gridiron, on Friday, Sanders issued a heartfelt message on X to 'Fast & Furious' actor Tyrese Gibson after he reunited with his daughter Shayla Somer Gibson. The actor had been battling for her custody with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson since 2017 and on her 18th birthday, the pair reunited in a picture posted on X.

"God bless this whole thing and I’m praying for the mother," Coach Prime tweeted.

Coach Prime addresses Shedeur Sander's critics

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been getting mixed reactions from both fans and analysts about his impending move to the NFL via the 2025 Draft where the latest ESPN Big Draft ranks him as the second quarterback off the board after Miami's Cam Ward.

During Wednesday's segment of the "2Legendary" show, Coach Prime made an appearance alongside his son and addressed the criticism that the quarterback has been receiving (1:20).

"Why are you the only kid that they hating on? Why are you among potential first-round picks that they hating on? Because they want you to slide to their team. This game. This game. But we know that, we Sanders, baby!," Coach Prime said.

For his part, Shedeur Sanders revealed his feelings at not being coached by his father for the first time in his career as he embarks on his NFL career (9:45).

"Why would I be tired of being coached by him? It's not like he really gets on my nerves," Shedeur said.

"He wants the best for me. He has the highest expectations that anybody could have. So, people ask me "So, how's it going to be playing for a new head coach?' The new head coach whoever it is, their expectations for me won't be higher than dad's is. So if anything, it will be a little bit easier because it's less pressure in that situation almost.

Coach Prime's future has the unique distinction of straddling both college football with the Colorado Buffaloes and the NFL with several coaching jobs vacant. His sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, being in the draft, have added an extra variable to the coach's complicated future.

