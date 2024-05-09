“I’m so proud of Shilo Sanders”: $45M worth Deion Sanders praises son who will make his acting debut on BMF as young Coach Prime

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to heap praise on his son Shilo Sanders who is making his acting debut. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach also mentioned the project that Shilo is going to be a part of. The Buffaloes safety will be seen portraying his father from his younger days on Black Mafia Fridays.

The coveted family drama’s story will feature the NFL legend in episode 10 of its third season. Shilo will be seen playing his father while bringing his personality from all those years ago to life. Coach Prime was beyond proud of his son and wrote a sweet message for him on social media.

Here is the sneak peek shared by the Colorado Buffaloes boss Deion Sanders, as son Shilo Sanders gets ready for his acting debut:

“Season 3, Episode 10 guess who's playing a young PRIME! I’m so proud of Shilo Sanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the Sanders boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live. #Dad #Bob,” Sanders wrote in the caption.

Shilo is known for his impression of his dad, which he demonstrated in front of the $45 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Deion Sanders himself some time ago. Thus, he would be the natural choice for anyone seeking to capture the essence of Coach Prime's personality on the screen. The season finale of BMF is aptly titled ‘Prime Time’ and will air on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Starz TV channel.

The hilarious banter between Deion Sanders and Shilo Sanders

During a recent Colorado training session, Deion Sanders and his son Shilo Sanders were seen engaged in hilarious banter. Their back and forth was regarding talking while in practice and was posted on Instagram by Coach Prime.

It all started when Deion Sanders Jr. asked Shilo if he remembered the time when their dad kicked him out of scrimmage for talking too much. When Coach Prime said it was because he was talking back, Bucky denied saying that he didn't. Shilo, who was waiting for his team to end the drive for him to get back on the field, asked Sanders to change the play style.

"Time to throw the ball. I can't get no action without the ball,” Shilo said.

The safety has been a mainstay in the Buffaloes defense since his arrival in Boulder. He will have the responsibility to rally the defense in 2024 as Colorado makes its Big 12 return.

