“I didn't talk” - $45M worth Deion Sanders and son Shilo Sanders caught in hilarious banter during practice about different playing styles

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his defensive back son - Shilo Sanders had a back-and-forth while discussing the game during the buffs' training session.

Captured in a conversation by Coach Prime's eldest son - Deion Sanders Jr., the dialogue between the coach and his DB started when Sanders Jr. (Bucky) says to Shilo,

"Hey, do you remember when dad kicked me out of the scrimmage because of talking too much. He said, 'you're just done for the rest of the day'."

"'Cause you're crazy. Why? Why you talk back?" Coach Prime asked Shilo. "I didn't talk. My game was too loud. Both can't talk at the same time, me and my game."

Shilo then replied while failing to intercept another player during the practice. Apparently, he wanted to get more involved in the game, but his team had the ball. Not much to do for a defensive player at that time. Asking the coach to change the playing style, Shilo said,

"Time to throw the ball. I can't get no action without the ball."

Posting the reel on Instagram, Deion captioned,

"We both can’t talk"

Fans in the comment section had a myriad of reactions to the incident. Let's have a look at some of them:

Deion Sanders motivates Colorado athletes

With spring practices in full swing, Coach Prime is rallying the Colorado Buffaloes for a promising season ahead in the Big 12 conference. After last year's 4-8 season, Coach Prime is determined to lead his revamped roster to redemption, eyeing a playoff spot in the newly formatted 12-team setup.

Addressing his players during spring training, Sanders drew inspiration from his book 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field'. He delivered a powerful message about the sacrifices required to achieve their dreams.

He stressed the importance of commitment and sacrifice, urging the buffs to consider the cost of their aspirations.

In a video shared on the 'Well Off Media' channel, Sanders challenged his players to assess their dedication to their goals, reinforcing his role not only as a football coach but also as a mentor shaping young men for the future.

As the season approaches, all eyes will be on Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, entering their final college football campaign.

