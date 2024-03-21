Colorado HC Deion Sanders has opened up about why he doesn't go on recruiting trips, ulike other coaches.

Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, spilled the beans on his unusual and unique recruiting style after arriving in Boulder last season.

In a recent press conference, Sanders talked about how he takes a different approach when it comes to recruiting for the program. He said that he tries to use his 'business' instincts while trying to save the University money despite having a budget of $200,000 yearly to make trips for recruiting.

"My approach it's totally different than many coaches approach. Sometimes I look, I'm a businesman as well. So I try to save our university money every darn chance", Coach Prime said.

Sanders justified his unusual recruiting style by saying that he believes the parents of the recruits prefer visiting him in Boulder rather than the other way around. He also shared he gives parents a tour of Boulder to get an idea of where their kids would be playing.

"I've pretty much done a personal survey. I really truly in all my heart believe that parents don't want me in their house. They want to come see my house. They want to see how I live, how I get down. They want to see what I got going on, what God has done in my life", Coach Prime said.

"The parents I love them. And I want to show them Boulder. I want them to see this, and how beautiful it is and why I am so eager and how much i love this city and this state and this team. I want them to see that. Because guess what, that's where the kid is coming."

To give more context to Deion Sanders' recruiting style, the 56-year-old has not made any recruiting visits since arriving in Boulder last season.

Meanwhile, according to USA Today Sports, former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh made 145 off-campus recruiting visits since December 2022. Texas HC Steve Sarkisian made 128 visits off-campus to meet the families of recruits.

Nevertheless, Coach Prime's recruiting class last year was the No.1 ranked in the nation.

Deion Sanders opens up about targeting only players in the portal

In his statement about not making recruiting visits, Deion Sanders said that he's more focused on players in the transfer portal rather than recruits straight out of high school.

This is another reason why he believes that making off-campus visits to recruits is not a necessity.

"We target mostly guys that's in the portal. When do you make visits to portal guys homes? Anybody do that", Sanders said.

"I think a guy is in his 20s and he has one or two more shots, he don't give a darn about picture. He don't give a darn about the parade that you want to take him on. He wants to know 'Ok how you gonna use me? How can you help me get to the league? And what am I gonna get paid?' That's it."

This year, Deion Sanders' recruiting class ranks 22nd overall and has only seven high school recruits as per 247Sports.

He once again heavily relied on the portal to revamp his offensive line ahead of their debut in the Big 12. It will be interesting to see how Coach Prime's tactics work out in their Big 12 debut this upcoming season.

