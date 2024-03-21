"If you can't play in the cold, why are you playing football?": Deion Sanders' honest remarks for Caleb Williams draws blunt reaction from Joy Taylor

Colorado HC Deion Sanders made headlines after his recent remarks about former USC QB Caleb Williams. Coach Prime said that Williams, who is considered to be the No.1 overall pick for the Chicago Bears, might have difficulties adjusting his game to the cold climates of the region.

Caleb Williams' future with the Bears seems to be clearer after the team decided to trade their QB Justin Fields to the Steelers. While Deion Sanders worries about Williams' adjustment to freezing temperatures, 'Speak' on FS1 host Joy Taylor had a different take on Coach Prime's honest remarks.

In a recent episode of the show, Taylor said that if Williams cannot adjust to the dynamic climate, then he should consider changing his sport.

"I'm not passing on Caleb Williams just because he played at USC and it's kind of warm here sometimes", Taylor said. "It is a fall winter sport. If you can't play in the cold, why are you playing football? There's basketball. There's bowling. You know what I mean, like there's indoor sports. You in the wrong spot. I don't understand it." (3:26)

Taylor then further went on to praise quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers for excelling in freezing temperatures.

"Obviously I understand that it is harder to play quarterback position when it is cold out. Aaron Rodgers seemed to figure it out. Brett Favre seemed to figure it out. Tom Brady seemed to figure it out. This is an outdoor, for the most part, winter sport like you have to play in the cold. You have to figure it out."

Deion Sanders does not want his son Shedeur to play in a cold region

Apart from voicing his concerns for Caleb Williams, Deion Sanders also made it clear that he does not want his QB son Shedeur Sanders playing in cold climates.

Deion justified his stance on Shedeur by talking about his upbringing and the places he played in during his collegiate career.

"Like, I don't want my kid (Shedeur) going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas, played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season's over before it gets cold in Colorado. I'm just thinking way ahead. I don't want that for him."

Do you think this perspective will affect Shedeur's draft stock next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

