Deion Sanders started his coaching journey in 2021 with the Prime Prep Academy football team. The Pro Football Hall of Famer then went on to coach Jackson State and currently serves as the Colorado Buffaloes coach.

The former NFL star has become one of the country's most well-known and talked-about coaches. Whether the effect he has on the application numbers in Colorado to the transformation he brought to JSU, Deion Sanders has left a heavy imprint.

This all starts on a fine day when the two-time Super Bowl winner was observing his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, play in a youth football league. As per his new book, "Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win on and Off the Field," Prime Time was initially observing his kids as a father and not as a coach or as a player. However, he noticed some discrepancies in their games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was sitting in the stands, just as their dad, not as an NFL player, not as a coach," Sanders wrote. "But as I watched the drills, I immediately knew they were doing them all wrong.

"Those kids were running just ten yards apart, and somebody was gonna end up with a concussion."

He then noted that he was concerned for the safety of the players, and while he had never imagined himself wearing a headset on the sidelines, Sanders was confident that he could do things better.

Deion Sanders established a youth sports organization

After he was inspired to start his coaching career, he established the TRUTH youth sports organization, which aimed at developing children's sports and soft skills.

"We had summer camps with close to six hundred kids, where they could play football, basketball, baseball, do cheer, and run track and field," Sanders wrote.

When Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he brought busloads of TRUTH children and parents to witness the ceremony. The children belonged to different socioeconomic and ethnic backgrounds but came together as one big family to celebrate the event.