"I'm so proud of you" - Shedeur Sanders' mother Pilar Sanders hugs him after big win against Jay Norvell's Colorado State in week 3

The week 3 Rocky Mountain showdown saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his team Colorado Buffaloes emerge victorious in a hard-fought battle against Colorado State.

It was a nail-biter right to the end at Folsom Field, with the game being played up until two over times. Finally, head coach Deion Sanders secured the third consecutive win of his debut season with the Buffaloes, as they won 43-35 in the second over time.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was yet again one of the key players on the field. After the game, the crowd broke into a roar of applause, as fans of the Buffaloes took to the field to celebrate the Rocky Mountain Showdown win.

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders was in attendance for the game to cheer on her children. She shared a post on Instagram after the Buffaloes secured the win. The clip shows Shedeur addressing the crowd before going on to hug his mother. Filled with pride, Pilar Sanders can then be heard saying "I'm proud of you" to Shedeur Sanders in the video.

The game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State was one of the most electrifying clashes of week 3. Jay Norvell and his team did well but pulled up short of securing the victory against Coach Prime and his team.

The scoring was opened by Shilo Sanders, who went on to put the Buffaloes in the lead with an incredible 80-yard pick-six. However, Colorado State recuperated and took a 14-7 lead early in the first quarter.

Shedeur Sanders once again worked his magic for Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders managed to work his magic and lead the game to a tie before heading into the second half of the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Folsom Field. However, Colorado State quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi did not back down and made a touchdown pass to put his team back in the lead 28-17.

All hope seemed lost for the Colorado Buffaloes. That was until Sanders opened up a chance for the Buffaloes in the late minutes of the fourth quarter. The quarterback connected with Jimmy Horn Jr. for a 45-yard TD pass, after which he found Michael Harrison for a two-point conversion to tie the game.

This led to the game heading into overtime. Shedeur Sanders kept his socks pulled up and his focus on the game. He found another touchdown pass in the first overtime, but Colorado State managed to tie it. In the second OT, the young quarterback did it once again, connecting with Harrison for a TD, after which they had a two-point conversion.

Thus, the Buffaloes emerged as the winners in a game that had an even playing field till the end. Shedeur Sanders called it a night with 348 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.