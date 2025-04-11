"I'm pulling up": Baby Gronk excited to join Ashton Jeanty football camp before NFL season officially begins

Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty declared for this year's NFL draft. The 2024 Heisman runner-up is ready to begin his professional career in the league. Amid his own draft preparations, Jeanty is giving back to the kids of his community.

On Thursday, Ashton Jeanty announced his two-day Youth Football Camp on social media. According to the post, the camp will be held at Bishop Kelly High School in Boise, Idaho, and will be for boys and girls aged 6-16.

"Boise, we're almost there! Day 1 of my youth football camp with @flexworkmgt is OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT, but there's still limited space left for Day 2- dont' wait! Sign up now using the link in my bio!," Jeanty wrote.

Internet sensation Baby Gronk took to the comments to announce that he will be attending the camp held by the Boise State star.

"IM PULLING UP," Baby Gronk commented.

Baby Gronk's comment on Jeanty's post

Ashton Jeanty announced his Youth Football Camp in January. According to the website, it will help develop the skills and talents of young players and provide them the opportunity to learn from one of the Broncos' star running backs:

"This comprehensive football learning experience is a great way for athletes of all skill levels to get active and learn something new to apply to their journey within the sport of football. Whether your child is new to the game or a seasoned player looking to further develop their skills, we're sure our camps will be of benefit to him or her.

"Individual team awards will be give in each age group to outstanding campers. We are committed to providing your child with a second to none experience of a lifetime at an affordable price."

The enrollment for Ashton Jeanty's football camp is priced at $149.99.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah compares Ashton Jeanty's game with Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins

Last season, Ashton Jeanty put up an impressive performance while leading the Boise State Broncos to a Mountain West title and the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs, recording 2,601 yards and 29 TDs rushing.

However, standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 211 pounds, Jeanty's size limited his potential as a pass-catcher in college. In his latest prospect rankings, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that the Boise State RB's game is like a mix between NFL RBs Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins:

"He isn't a polished route runner, but he has reliable hands and can create space after the catch. He can identify, absorb and wall of in pass pro. He needs to improve his ball security, having fumbled nine times over the past two seasons. Overall, Jeanty might lack ideal size, but he's a mixture of Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins as a runner."

Ashton Jeanty is projected as a top 10 pick while being the first RB off the board in this year's draft. He's viewed as an ideal prospect for the Las Vegas Raiders who have acquired QB Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

