Ex-Raiders GM makes feelings known on Ashton Jeanty's fit with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Ashton Jeanty finished second in the race to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. Many believed he had a better case than Travis Hunter to win it, but regardless of it, he is now looking forward to excelling in the NFL.

Jeanty is expected to be drafted early in the first round and is projected by various people to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West franchise currently has the sixth overall pick and is well-positioned to get the Boise State running back if they want him.

Mike Mayock, who was the Raiders' general manager from 2019-2021, appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday. He spoke about Jeanty's fit in Las Vegas and believes the 21-year-old player is the right prospect for Pete Carroll's team.

"He's [Carroll] got his quarterback, he's got a great tight end," Mayock said. "It's not a wideout draft at the top end of the draft, but he needs another weapon for Geno, and to me, that's Jeanty from Boise."

"You might say that's too high for a running back," Mayock added. "I would argue that you know what Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Josh Jacobs, and all those former first-round picks have done more than justifies a weapon on offense, and I think that would be a great match for the Raiders."

Trading for Geno Smith has made things much easier for the Raiders in the draft. They can now easily draft Jeanty with the sixth overall pick, which wouldn't have been possible earlier as their fans would have loved to get a player like Shedeur Sanders at that spot.

The Raiders will have a prolific offense if they pair Jeanty with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. The AFC West is one of the best divisions in football, and for Las Vegas to compete, they need playmakers like the Boise State star.

Ashton Jeanty could easily win the OROY award

Ashton Jeanty: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

With the 2025 draft class being considered weak at the quarterback position, a player like Ashton Jeanty can easily win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Alexander Mattison was the Raiders' leader in rushing yards last season, with just 420 yards in 14 games. In his last year at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games, averaging seven yards per carry.

Jeanty has the potential to get over 1,400 rushing yards in his rookie season, which will put him in an ideal spot to win the award over Cam Ward, who could struggle in the beginning, assuming he gets drafted by the Tennessee Titans.

