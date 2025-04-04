Ex-Chiefs QB labels Geno Smith's $75,000,000 contract extension as a "really good bargain deal" for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith this offseason and gave him a contract extension three weeks after acquiring him. Smith signed a two-year extension worth a max value of $85.5 million that includes $66.5 million guaranteed.

Ad

In total, Smith is playing on a three-year deal worth $75 million on his current deal, making $25 million per season. According to overthecap.com, he is the 19th-highest-paid quarterback.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel thinks the Raiders got a bargain in the Geno Smith deal. He also thinks they have a chance to make some noise this year with the roster in place and picking sixth overall.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Daniel said via "The Facility" on Friday:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I think they can make some noise. I think they're going to make more noise than they have in the past," Daniel said. "If they go out, they draft a receiver, they got Brock Bowers, maybe they draft a running back, and which they need. I think Geno can play at a really high level."

Ad

"And you look at this contract, you're paying below-average quarterback money for one of the most accurate throwers in all football. … And quite honestly, I rank him like 15th, 16th, 17th-best quarterback, and he's paid like that. This is a really good bargain deal.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Geno Smith reunites with former coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas

Geno Smith, left, Pete Carroll, right, during Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

After serving as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach for 14 seasons from 2010-2023, Pete Carroll stepped down from the position last season, but remained with the team as an advisor.

Ad

This offseason, Carroll departed from the Seahawks, becoming the Las Vegas Raiders' new coach.

After spending four seasons in Seattle with Carroll, Geno Smith followed him to Las Vegas as the Raiders sent the Seahawks a third-round pick.

Smith and Carroll have had some success together in Seattle after Russell Wilson's departure. Smith went 28-24 in the last four seasons as Seattle's quarterback and brought them to the playoffs in 2022.

Now, Smith and Carroll will look to lead a struggling Raiders franchise to the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Gullo Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.