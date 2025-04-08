"It's the worst-kept secret" - Ex-Chiefs QB declares Titans will draft Cam Ward with No. 1 overall pick

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chase Daniel believes the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Titans have the first overall pick and have a need at quarterback. With that, Daniel thinks the Titans will select Ward and calls it the worst-kept secret.

"It's the worst-kept secret. You don't see this a lot, but I applaud Dieon's camp and Shedeur's camp to say, 'Hey, you know what we're not going number one, take the pressure off Shedeur, take him out of this conversation,' because he's already such a polarizing prospect off the field, like let's just focus on your pro day, like there's no need to meet when clearly Shedeur was never in the conversation for the number one pick," Daniel said on Scoop City, at 4:53.

Ward is a massive -10000 favorite to be the first overall pick, which implies a 99% chance, so all signs point to him being a Titan in 2025.

Ward is the top-ranked quarterback in the draft and can be a Day 1 starter for the Titans in 2025. With the Miami Hurricanes last season, he went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Cam Ward told Titans he solidified being top pick

Cam Ward had a workout with the Tennessee Titans, and he made it clear he would solidify being the top pick.

Before the workout, Ward says he told the Titans he was cementing himself as the first overall pick.

"I told them I was solidifying it today," Ward said, via the Titans' official team website. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance, hopefully, to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."

Titans head coach Brian Callahan says he was impressed with Ward's workout, which likely solidified him as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

