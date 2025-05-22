"I'm the rookie in the room": Bill Belichick joins hands with Dabo Swinney and steals the show in ACC doc trailer 

The trailer for the "ACC Huddle Special: Dabo Swinney & Bill Belichick" dropped on Thursday. The episode will air next Wednesday at 7 pm ET on the ACC Network.

The trailer shows excerpts of Swinney, a two-time national champion with the Clemson Tigers, and the eight-time Super Bowl champion Belichick, having a conversation.

"I'm the rookie in the room," Belichick said. "BYOG. What is that?"

"BYOG" is taken from a fiery post-game interview by Dabo Swinney after the Tigers beat Notre Dame 24-22 in 2025. The coach praised his team's attitude, calling it a "Bring your own guts" performance against the Fighting Irish.

Belichick, the former Patriots coach, will make his college football debut this year after a successful NFL career. He ranks second in career wins as a head coach. He replaces longtime North Carolina Tar Heels coach Mack Brown.

In the trailer, Belichick also talks about his motivation to get into college football, with a very short excerpt about his early experience around the college game.

"I always wanted to be in college because I grew up in college. My dad was at North Carolina, Navy," Belichick added.

After the spring practice period, Dabo and Clemson have become a popular choice for experts to fight for the national championship, with some even putting them as the favorites to win the CFP.

Swinney and Belichick will be conference rivals this upcoming season. Tigers and Tar Heels will face off on Oct. 4 at Chapel Hill.

Former UNC coach believes Bill Belichick, Tar Heels should thrive

While Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers are expected to challenge for the national title, the Tar Heels aim to bounce back after a 6-7 season in 2024. Former North Carolina head coach Mack Brown thinks they should be able to do so.

"As far as North Carolina, Bill Belichick, he's arguably the best coach ever," Brown said."They've committed money to it. They've helped him with academics. They've lowered those standards some, so there's absolutely no reason they shouldn't be successful."

Brown may have taken a shot at Bill Belichick and the school by calling out UNC for lowering academic standards, but his praise for the on-field product is real.

The Tar Heels roster has been bolstered this season and Bill Belichick has promised to turn North Carolina into an "NFL program". The coach has landed some talented players as well.

North Carolin opens the season on Sep. 1 at home against the TCU Horned Frogs.

