“I’m a shoe thief”: Travis Hunter has hilarious reaction to receiving heartwarming surprise from Anthony Edwards

Travis Hunter attended the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Cowboys NBA game last week and met Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards after the contest. During their backstage interaction, Edwards gifted Hunter his jersey and his game-worn AE1s. While their link-up went viral on social media, it appears that Edwards and Hunter might be planning a collaboration again soon.

On his YouTube show on Thursday, Hunter discussed his outing at the NBA game before Boog pointed out that the Colorado star once again came away with someone's shoes.

"Yeah, hey, they know. I'm a shoe thief," Hunter said jokingly. (Timestamp: 1:55)

Hunter was given the nickname "thief" by Colorado coach Deion Sanders. In October, Coach Prime uploaded a video on Instagram when he caught Hunter taking away some of his sneakers from his office under his nose.

Hunter and Sanders engaged in some lighthearted banter before Coach Prime made sure to let his followers know what the CU star was up to in his office.

“You know what rogue means? That means you’re a thief,” Sanders said.

A few days later, Hunter praised Coach Prime for always being available and welcoming him to his house at any time.

Travis Hunter is widely regarded as the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Since Travis Hunter is coming off a fabulous 2024 season at Colorado, in which he won the Heisman Trophy, he's reportedly on course to go as the top pick in this year's NFL draft.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No.1 pick in the draft and have been tipped to make a move for Hunter. However, some suggest that the Titans might look to snap a quarterback with the top pick.

In his final year at CU, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a wideout. He also recorded 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions as a defensive back.

It remains to be seen whether Hunter can play both roles in the NFL.

