“I'm supposed to hide my life?” - Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. claps back at critic accusing him of “bragging” about his wealth

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has always expressed himself how he likes. In an Instagram reel posted on the "Well Off Forever" account, Sanders Jr. was seen boarding a private jet to Los Angeles.

"Bucky" can be seen arriving at the jet strip in a Chevrolet SUV, wearing a "Well Off" sweatshirt. The IG post was captioned:

"God is the Greatest."

What caught Sanders Jr.'s eye was a comment made by an IG user (the_golf_mouth) on the reel. The comment took a sly dig at Sanders Jr.

"Isn't it enough to have the success as opposed to brag about it? Guess I'm old skool," the user said.

However, Coach Prime's son decided to reply in a savvy way. Bucky commented:

"So I’m supposed to hide my life because it’s going to hurt your feelings? I Thank God that life is so good that I post a 40 second clip of my day and you think I’m bragging."

Deion Sanders Jr. raking in money after "IGGY" release

Deion Sanders Jr. is cashing in big time with his latest musical venture, "IGGY." Following in the footsteps of his father, Deion Sanders, he is carving out his niche in the music industry while juggling entrepreneurial projects like luxury clothing and social media.

Sanders Jr released his song “IGGY” a couple of weeks ago, which was an instant hit. The 30-year-old shared a snippet of the music video on his X account and YouTube channel “Well Off Media,” decked out in high-end fashion and accessories.

“IGGY out now on ALL platforms (Second song now out yet),” he captioned the post.

Apart from Bucky's musical talent, the video's highlight was his flair for luxury. Sanders Jr. boasted about his earnings in the song with lyrics like,

“I swear done made me a killing & since they talking records”

“I made between 4-8 million.”

This is not the first time that Sanders Jr. undertook a musical expedition. He dropped another track, "Jawn Legend," in April.