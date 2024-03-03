WATCH: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. has fun jamming to favorite songs during CFB offseason

Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr., loves spending his college football offseason traveling in his car while listening to music.

The 30-year-old recently uploaded videos of him listening to songs by Dua Lipa and Major Lazer on his official Instagram account. In the video, he says that "Lean On" and "One Kiss" are his favorite songs.

Image Credit: Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram story.

Coach Prime's son also went to a lake to spend time and work on his projects. He is handling the visual social media side of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Coach Prime's son puts Colorado coach Tersoo Uhaa on display

Sanders Jr. is responsible for creating visual content for the Colorado Buffaloes. He records key moments between the team players and his father, funny incidents, and other ins and outs of the student-athletes.

Recently, Bucky made Colorado coach Tersoo Uhaa the subject of his content. Danders Jr. said that he initially did not intend to disturb the coach, but had no choice as the coach's dry knuckles were bothering him.

"I wasn't even trying to do this but I just..." Deion Sanders Jr. said.

The coach tried to defend himself, saying he forgot to apply lotion after repeatedly washing his hands during game practice.

"You this, Denver ... Denver weather, I mean, it got us dry. Imma reapply...," Coach Uhaa embarrassingly added.

"That's unacceptable, man," Deion Sanders Jr. said in reply.

In other news, Coach Prime's son surprised him with a luxurious duffle-like handbag from Louis Vuitton. As LV is one of Neon Deion's favorite brands, he was happy with the surprise.

"This is the real Difference maker in College Sports! Go to YouTube #Welloffmedia @deionsandersjr He is it when it comes to social media regarding a school or player."

"He is the standard! He Loves what he does and does what he loves. He's Creative, Innovative, Honest, Selfless, Passionate, Intelligent & Aware #Welloffmedia"

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach always appreciates his children. He has always supported his oldest son's ventures and complimented him for his efforts.