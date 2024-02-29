WATCH: $5M worth Deion Sanders Jr. gifts dad Deion Sanders a stylish Louis Vuitton handbag

Deion Sanders has always been showered with glamorous gifts from all three of his sons. This time, his eldest son, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr., surprised Coach Prime with a luxurious handbag from high-end designer Louis Vuitton.

Deion Sanders Jr. runs the YouTube channel "Well Off Media," where he records behind-the-scenes moments of the Buffaloes and shares them.

Recently, Bucky went to Sin City and bought gifts for his family. He wanted to present his father with the gift he bought specifically for him. Fans saw Sanders Jr. hand his father a huge yellow Louis Vuitton bag.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Pro Football Hall of Famer excitedly unpacked the packaging bag only to find a duffle-like handbag inside it. Deion Sanders screamed in joy and said:

“This is cold…oh this is cold. You know I wanted this too,” he said, adding, “this is versatile, right?”

"We don't need to look at the price. Thank you, son. I appreciate that."

The head coach of Colorado also said that he will start using the bag next weekend on his trip.

"I will use this next weekend on my trip. I’ve got a book tour coming up."

Louis Vuitton is one of Sanders' favorite designer luxury brands. When he announced his move from JSU to Colorado, he mentioned that he would bring his own luggage, i.e., a Louis Vuitton bag.

Not only Coach Prime, but his sons, Shilo and Sheduer, also walked in the LV 2024 Spring Collection.

What is Deion Sanders Jr. net worth?

The two-time Super Bowl winner made his name in the world of football and also set the stage for his children to achieve numerous accolades. Bucky is Sanders' oldest son, born in December 1993 in Texas. He played football for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs football team.

With a net worth of $5 million, as per Sportzhive, Sanders' oldest son has built a media empire. Recently, Bucky's mother, Carolyn Chambers, shared a video of her son where he tried to inspire his fans.

"It's 12:53 am, we still working ...," Deion Jr. said. "We got dreams worth more than our sleep. We not going to sleep, dawg. This we do every night, bro. We hustle, we working, bro. That's all we think about ... That's all we care about, that's all we want."

What did you think of the message shared by Deion Sanders Jr.? Let us know in the comments.