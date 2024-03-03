Coach Prime's oldest son, Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr., is responsible for increasing the Colorado Buffaloes social media exposure. He uploads daily updates, ins and outs and other visual information about the team. Not only that, but he also uploads funny incidents and heartfelt moments that happen with the team players and coaches.

Recently, Deion Sanders Jr. made Colorado coach Tersoo Uhaa the subject of his video for not moisturizing his knuckles.

"I wasn't even trying to do this but I just..." Deion Sanders Jr. says.

The camera then pans to Coach Uhaa's dry knuckles. The coach tries to defend himself by saying they continuously wash their hands during practice.

"You this, Denver ... Denver weather, I mean, it got us dry. Imma reapply...," Coach Uhaa says.

"That's unacceptable, man," Deion Sanders Jr. says.

It was a friendly banter between the coach and Coach Prime's oldest son, who loves to catch people in their vulnerable state.

Coach Prime's son shows off the beauty of snowy Colorado

As mentioned, Neon Deion's son loves to record beautiful moments in sports and share them with the world. Recently, the 30-year-old took his fans to showcase the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Standing on the Rocky Mountains, Sanders Jr. also expressed his love for nature and fear of disturbing the environment.

Although the weather was windy, he kept recording the scenery and the snowy terrain. A friend also accompanied him on the adventure. While his friend tried to explore more by inching closer to the edge of the cliff, Sanders Jr. tried to call out to him:

"Please don't go, please bro. That hole is off. Please bro. Naah you trippin, you trippin bro. Just go ahead, and turn around bro."

This was not his first time exploring the wilder side of Colorado. Sanders Jr. has also been on a snowy adventure with his paw friend, Jeffrey. He had this to say about his dog playing in the snow:

“Jeffrey sniffs the snow and starts turning up like it's cocaine.”

Therefore, by creating a niche for himself, Coach Prime's son has kept the Buffaloes fandom entertained.