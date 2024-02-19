Deion Sanders' oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., took his furry friend Jeffrey out to play in the snow. In the latest video by “Well Off Media', Bucky took the canine onto the roof of his house after snowfall in Colorado. The 30-year-old joked that the dog sniffed the freshly fallen snow like it was a drug.

The video showed the serene mountains of Colorado enveloped in thick fog, barely visible anymore from Deion Jr.’s roof. The dog rushed up the stairs, occasionally looking behind and waiting. Once on the roof, both of them started enjoying the snow and the weather that it offered.

“Jeffrey sniffs the snow and starts turning up like it's cocaine,” Junior Sanders said as the dog turned back to face the camera.

The Well Off founder, who is estimated to be worth around $5 million, showed the surroundings in the video, commenting that one cannot even see the mountains in this weather. He then went on to reveal that there wasn't much for him to record at the Buffs campus so he decided to enjoy the snow.

It was snowing when Bucky shot the video, and he even showed the 'tiny ice balls' stuck in Jeffrey's fuzzy coat. According to him, the weather was going to be this way all weekend.

Deion Sanders Jr. promised a diamond accessory for Jeffrey

Deion Sanders Jr. adores his dog, as do all pet parents. He went shopping with his father, Deion Sanders, and brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders after seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win their third Super Bowl triumph under Patrick Mahomes.

While he brought a diamond chain for himself, which he showed off to the fans, he also promised one for Jeffrey.

The dog turned in excitement and started licking the camera. Junior Sanders has a hilarious reaction to Jeffery's antics.

"You can't lick the screen, bro,” he hilariously managed to say.

While the 30-year-old certainly loves his work and his diamonds, he also shares a great bond with his furry friend. The fans will be waiting to see Jeffrey wear his diamond chain soon in one of Bucky’s videos.

