WATCH: Coach Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr. gives a sneak peek of Colorado's beautiful scenery

Deion Sanders Jr. has been documenting the Colorado Buffaloes’ journey since his dad Deion Sanders took over as coach in Boulder.

He also sometimes takes fans on virtual tours, showcasing the picturesque Colorado mountains. Recently, the 30-year-old took his camera into the Rocky Mountains.

In a video shared on YouTube by ‘Well Off Media’, Bucky ventured around Boulder, capturing Colorado’s beautiful scenery. It also showed his practical approach of not messing with the elements of nature. The windy weather made life a bit difficult, but his camera dished out some beautiful shots.

Here's the video of Coach Prime's oldest son Deion Sanders Jr. navigating through the receding snow and rocky terrain around the Colorado Buffaloes complex.

He took the trip with a friend who was adventurous and headed down to the edge of the cliff. Bucky refused to budge from a safe distance and even asked his companion to turn back.

“Please don't go, please bro. That hole is off. Please bro. Naah you trippin, you trippin bro. Just go ahead, and turn around bro,” Junior Sanders could be heard saying.

The weather was a bit windy, and the adventurer realized the danger and sat down on the rock. Bucky was vindicated, and he quickly pointed that out.

“That's what I’m saying,” the SMU graduate said.

It isn't the first time the junior Sanders has shown the picturesque Colorado scenary. Recently, his companion in one such endeavor was his canine friend Jeffrey.

Deion Sanders Jr.’s snowy adventure with his dog Jeffrey

In another video from ’Well Off Media', Deion Sanders Jr took his pet dog Jeffrey to the roof of his house.

There, his pawed friend played around in the freshly fallen snow as he revealed one of Jeffrey's habits while dealing with the white snow.

“Jeffrey sniffs the snow and starts turning up like it's cocaine,” he said about the dog.

The snowfall was still ongoing, and Bucky lamented that the mountains weren't visible due to the weather. He also passed his verdict about the ever-changing weather of the area.

The former SMU Mustangs star has established himself as a big time businessman with a sprawling empire. He's on a path different from his father and brothers and has created a niche for himself.

