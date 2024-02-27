Deion Sanders Jr. has been in the spotlight lately for his entertaining videos and BTS scenes of the Sanders clan. Being heavily involved with the Colorado Buffaloes, 'Bucky' [as he's fondly called] is enjoying the offseason with his girlfriend, Brittany Faye.

The couple doesn't post frequently, but this time Brittany expressed her love and adoration for the 'media guy' of the Colorado Buffaloes through a hilarious relationship meme. It read:

"How i look after getting my way with my man"

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple, who have been together since 2021, have kept their relationship private.

Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend gets bold tattoo on her hand

Brittany Faye recently got a tattoo on her hand. Taking to Instagram, Faye shared a video showcasing their intertwined arms, prominently featuring the tattoo of Deion Jr.'s brand, "Well Off," on her hand.

Deion Jr.'s "Well Off" brand has gained recognition in various domains, including luxury apparel and accessories and merchandise associated with Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. Moreover, it handles social media and marketing for the Buffaloes program and its head coach, Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime has always shown his love for the work done by Bucky and his Well Off Media.

