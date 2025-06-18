  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "I'm trying to retain my team during playoffs" - Penn State HC James Franklin reveals major challenges en route National Championship

"I'm trying to retain my team during playoffs" - Penn State HC James Franklin reveals major challenges en route National Championship

By Tyriece Simon
Published Jun 18, 2025 17:55 GMT
NCAA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Penn State Blue-White Spring Game - Source: Imagn

James Franklin shares a major challenge the Penn State Nittany Lions face in competing for a national championship. Franklin is set to enter his 12th year as the team's coach in 2025. He appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option" to discuss the issue of the winter transfer portal being active during the College Football Playoff.

Mark Ingram II asked the coach how he convinced junior-year players to return for the upcoming season, rather than enter the NFL draft. Franklin replied that the conversations took place during the College Football Playoff as he attempted to keep his stars from transferring out.

"We're having these conversations during the playoffs," Franklin said (Timestamp: 42:55). "I'm trying to retain my team during the playoffs, and that's the challenge. We're trying to get rid of this, so you don't have the transfer portal open during the playoffs. We should be totally focused on trying to win a championship, and instead I'm having conversations to try to keep the team together."
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover

Franklin added that he speaks with his student-athletes and their parents to provide them with information on where the player would be projected to land in the NFL draft. He noted that some players are willing to stay on the team to complete their college football careers if they aren't expected to be picked early.

"We've gotten to the point where we have guys that don't feel like they should leave Penn State unless they are going to be a first or second round draft choice," Franklin said (Timestamp: 43:51).
"So, they want to maximize their experience in college. It may be finishing your degree. It may be coming back to improve their draft stock. It may be also having an opportunity to make a run at a national championship. It's all of those things."

The coach believes that the most successful teams in the nation are a result of retaining players who are committed to staying and winning.

Two key players returning for James Franklin's Penn State

James Franklin was able to retain several key players from last season's roster. One of the stars returning for his senior year is Drew Allar. The Penn State starting quarterback finished his junior year with 262 completions for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Allar will aim to conclude his senior year on a high note and make a compelling case for being an early pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Another key player that Franklin has retained is running back Kaytron Allen. The Penn State star led the team in rushing yards with 220 carries for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen will also try to impress NFL scouts to be considered a top running back in next year's draft class.

About the author
Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon

Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications