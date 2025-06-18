"I'm trying to retain my team during playoffs" - Penn State HC James Franklin reveals major challenges en route National Championship

James Franklin shares a major challenge the Penn State Nittany Lions face in competing for a national championship. Franklin is set to enter his 12th year as the team's coach in 2025. He appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option" to discuss the issue of the winter transfer portal being active during the College Football Playoff.

Mark Ingram II asked the coach how he convinced junior-year players to return for the upcoming season, rather than enter the NFL draft. Franklin replied that the conversations took place during the College Football Playoff as he attempted to keep his stars from transferring out.

"We're having these conversations during the playoffs," Franklin said (Timestamp: 42:55). "I'm trying to retain my team during the playoffs, and that's the challenge. We're trying to get rid of this, so you don't have the transfer portal open during the playoffs. We should be totally focused on trying to win a championship, and instead I'm having conversations to try to keep the team together."

Franklin added that he speaks with his student-athletes and their parents to provide them with information on where the player would be projected to land in the NFL draft. He noted that some players are willing to stay on the team to complete their college football careers if they aren't expected to be picked early.

"We've gotten to the point where we have guys that don't feel like they should leave Penn State unless they are going to be a first or second round draft choice," Franklin said (Timestamp: 43:51).

"So, they want to maximize their experience in college. It may be finishing your degree. It may be coming back to improve their draft stock. It may be also having an opportunity to make a run at a national championship. It's all of those things."

The coach believes that the most successful teams in the nation are a result of retaining players who are committed to staying and winning.

Two key players returning for James Franklin's Penn State

James Franklin was able to retain several key players from last season's roster. One of the stars returning for his senior year is Drew Allar. The Penn State starting quarterback finished his junior year with 262 completions for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Allar will aim to conclude his senior year on a high note and make a compelling case for being an early pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Another key player that Franklin has retained is running back Kaytron Allen. The Penn State star led the team in rushing yards with 220 carries for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Allen will also try to impress NFL scouts to be considered a top running back in next year's draft class.

