"I'm watching a lot of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen": Arch Manning opens up on drawing inspiration from NFL stars

Heading into his third year, Arch Manning will be the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback for the 2025 season. To prepare himself for what’s to come, Manning has been studying NFL players to improve his game.

Ad

"I’m watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now,” Manning said on Friday during an interview at the Manning Passing Academy. “Those are my guys. Obviously, [Patrick] Mahomes. I like to take bits and pieces of everyone. I like watching other guys, other great players.

"I remember watching Josh Allen, when he was at Wyoming, here. Threw it like 75 yards. It's cool to see him where's he's at now.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is good at both throwing and running the ball, which could be part of why he relates to Allen’s game, as Allen is also known for running aggressively and not shying away from contact.

Ad

Arch Manning’s father on the QB's wide-ranging study

Arch Manning’s choice to model aspects of his game on current NFL stars also reflects his desire to develop independently from his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, who have a combined four Super Bowl titles between them. Arch’s father, Cooper Manning, noted that while the QB’s uncles have always been supportive, their direct involvement has been limited.

Ad

“As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton,” Cooper told The Athletic on Wednesday. “I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally.

"Arch would see them at the Manning Passing Academy and may see ’em at Mardi Gras, but that’s like five nights in a year, so it’s hard to say whether he’s like them or like someone else."

Ad

Cooper added that Arch’s growth has come from studying a wide range of NFL players.

"Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves,” Cooper said. “And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic.”

Ad

The well-rounded approach has already paid dividends. After spending two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning saw limited playing time last year but did well in his time on the field.

He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. In his first career start against Louisiana-Monroe, he threw for 258 yards and two scores, helping Texas to a 51-13 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.